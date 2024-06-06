  • こだわり検索
PRS paul reed smith custom24 カスタム
ご覧頂き、ありがとうございます。ポールリードスミス　カスタム24色はグレイブラックかと思われます。10topではありませんが、杢目の綺麗な個体かと思います。付属品はありません。シリアルナンバーから2013と推測されます。5wayブレードスイッチ当方、セカンドオーナーですが、改造などはしておりません。傷や打コンあります。1番目立つ物を4枚目画像にアップしております。電気系統など不具合ありません。ネック反りは当方では感じません。トラスロッドは、どちら方向にも回ります。宜しくお願い致します。
