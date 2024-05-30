新品未使用 louren♡アメリカンスリーブ

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
新品未使用タグ付きですが試着のみしております♡色はブラックになりますʕ•̫͡•ʔ♬✧リブになっていてすごく可愛いのですが似合わなかったので泣く泣く出品致します(´・ω・`)柄・デザイン···無地カラー···ブラックカップ···カップなし
