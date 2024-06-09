  • こだわり検索
【VivienneWestwood】VERMICELLI ORB 二つ折り財布
【VivienneWestwood】VERMICELLI ORB 二つ折り財布
ブランド名 ヴィヴィアンウエストウッド
※お手数ですがプロフィールのご確認をお願い致します。ヴェルミチェッリと呼ばれるパスタをアーカイブ柄のスクイグルに見立て、一筆書きの様な手書きラインで表現した遊び心溢れる「VERMICELLIORB二つ折り財布」。厚みがある希少な国産牛革を使用し、一枚仕立てで仕上げました。コンパクトでありながらお札入れ・カード入れ・小銭入れを備え、機能性と収納力にも優れています。■サイズFREE：縦9cm　横11cm　幅4.5cm仕様内側：ファスナー付小銭入×1、札入×1、カード入×6■素材牛革ヴィヴィアンの折り財布です。鮮やかなグリーンがとても可愛いです＾＾一目惚れしてこちらで譲って頂いたのですが、長財布愛用の私には小さくて。。。（;;）一度、手持ちのカードとお札を入れてみました。（小銭は入れておりません。）もとよりフタが当たる部分にスレがありますので、画像にてご確認下さい。牛革独特の色むらや、細かいヒビのようなもの、写真に映らない小傷があります。付属品はありません。ご理解頂けます方宜しくお願い致します。
