GIBSON Les Paul Standard 2017/ギブソンレスポール
GIBSON Les Paul Standard 2017/ギブソンレスポール
ブランド名 ギブソン
ギブソンの2017年製レスポールスタンダードボディカラーはブルーベリーバーストになります。東京の御茶ノ水で新品購入しましたが、ギターの練習が続かず弾けるようになりませんでした。宝の持ち腐れになっているため出品します。24時間湿度管理されている部屋でケースに入れて保存していたため美品です。歪ませると昔ながらのレスポールらしい心地よい中低域の厚みを感じられます。ピックアップは純正のままです。非常に綺麗な杢目が出ています。軽量化によりモダントーンに寄ったサウンドの個体が多い同モデルですが、3.93kgの個体であるため、ウッディでブライトなレスポンス、そして滑らかなサスティーンを持っており、素晴らしい”LesPaul”サウンドを楽しむことができます。ネックとボディの重量バランスも良く、プレイアビリティにも優れた一本となっております。■純正ハードケース、付属品手元にある物はお付けします。※写真に写っているものが全てです。■大きく目立つ傷等ありませんが、写真をご確認の上、あくまで中古品であるということをご理解いただきご購入をお願いします。ネックの反り、捩れ等有りません。発送の際はネック保護の為、弦を少し緩めて発送致します。#Gibson#ギブソン#レスポール#スタンダード#lespaul#standardGIBSONLesPaulStandard2017BlueberryBurstタイプ...レスポールタイプシリーズ...LesPaul
