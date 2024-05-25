  • こだわり検索
アディダス　スタンスミス　'80復刻
アディダス　スタンスミス　’80復刻
ご覧いただきありがとうございますアディダススタンスミス2010年　'80復刻27㎝天然皮革2010年に復刻されたスタンスミスになります自身購入しばらく履いてましたが履く機会なく10数年放置状態でした。ソール変色有りそれ以外はコンディションはいい方だと思います写真が全てになります中古品であることをご理解のうえでよろしくお願いします。神経質な方はご遠慮下さい。メインカラー···ホワイトスニーカー型···ローカット(Low)
