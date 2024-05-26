  • こだわり検索
US Vintage Silver Joint Ring
US Vintage Silver Joint Ring
ブランド名 ヴィンテージ
特別価格 税込 6,000 円
USヴィンテージのジョイントリングです。縦に長く、流線形を描くカーブも滑らかで非常に美しいピースです。他のジュエラーでもサンプリングされていないのでヴィンテージならではのピースだと思います。上品で洗練されており、エルサペレッティを想起するデザインです。925刻印ナックルリング材質：シルバーサイズ：約18〜19号※年代物になるのでそれなりの小傷あります。ヴィンテージ商品になりますので、ご理解のある方にご購入いただけますと幸いです。ナバホトゥアレグインディアンジュエリーメキシカンメキシカンジュエリーメキシカンリングメキシカンアクセサリーMexicotaxcoantiquehookedヴィンテージアクセサリーシルバー925オニキスアンバーマラカイトハードウェアユーロヴィンテージイギリスヴィンテージフランスヴィンテージブロカントシャビーボーンカフミッドセンチュリージャンティークアンティークソフィブハイトムウッド　tomwood
