- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 美術品
- >
- 陶芸
- >
- 茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
口径 １１．5センチ高さ ８．5センチ汚れ、キズ、カケなどは見当たりません。こちらは長期保管されていた中古のお品です。その点、くれぐれもご了承ください。写真をよくご覧になり、アンティークに興味があり、また茶道などに造詣の深い方にご縁を頂ければと思います。写真の紙箱（マジックで記載あり）に入れて発送致します。種類···茶道具 飴釉
http://narcologia.ru/goods/seamless668729.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/rejuvenate444548.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/financier712560.html
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
http://narcologia.ru/goods/seamless668729.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/rejuvenate444548.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/financier712560.html
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽
茶道 茶道具 大樋焼 茶碗 ⭐︎長楽