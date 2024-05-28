  • こだわり検索
茶道　茶道具　大樋焼　茶碗　⭐︎長楽
商品番号 B96529281451
茶道　茶道具　大樋焼　茶碗　⭐︎長楽
ブランド名 Bsmall
特別価格 税込 2,535 円
口径　１１．5センチ高さ　８．5センチ汚れ、キズ、カケなどは見当たりません。こちらは長期保管されていた中古のお品です。その点、くれぐれもご了承ください。写真をよくご覧になり、アンティークに興味があり、また茶道などに造詣の深い方にご縁を頂ければと思います。写真の紙箱（マジックで記載あり）に入れて発送致します。種類···茶道具　飴釉
