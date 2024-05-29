  • こだわり検索
3DS LL ジャンク品
商品名

ブランド名 ニンテンドー3DS
特別価格 税込 3,600 円
在庫状況 あり

商品詳細

ニンテンドー3DSLLホワイトブランド：任天堂ニンテンドー3DSセット内容：本体のみ色：ホワイト系電源は入ります、初期設定にしてあります。動作確認はしっかりできていませんのでジャンク品とさせていただきます。
