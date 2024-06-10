  • こだわり検索
John Leach Muchelney Pottery　ジョンリーチ民藝
John Leach Muchelney Pottery　ジョンリーチ民藝
イングランド南西部にあるサマセット州　　　ジョン・リーチの工房マチェルニーポタリー【ジョン　リーチ】　デビッドリーチの子供でバーナードリーチの孫高さ約8.3cm幅約12cm奥約8.3cmビッグサイズマグカップです。非常に珍しいスタンプの入るコレクション品になります。持ち手にごくわずかなチップあり。ご確認下さい。素人保管品になります。わからないこと、気になることは事前にご質問ください。　3　民藝　イギリス　リーチポタリー　バーナードリーチ　vintage　濱田庄司
