- ホーム
- >
- メンズ
- >
- トップス
- >
- Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)
- >
- Kith Big Apple Vintage Tee \"Black\" XL
商品詳細
kithのマンデープログラム、2021年の8月24日に発売されたTシャツ。中央にニューヨークの別名であるビッグアップルがプリントされています。サイズはXL、カラーはヴィンテージウォッシュ仕上げのブラックになります。Lサイズが手に入りましたので手放します。身幅64着丈74肩幅54袖丈20質問がございましたらコメントでの対応を致します。※すり替え防止のため、返品はお断りさせて頂きます。ご了承の程よろしくお願いします
