AMAZON SKDOIUL SPORTS RUNNING SHOES 26cm

【商品名】アマゾンSKDOIULスポーツランニングシューズ26cmになります。【商品説明】アッパーはメッシュ設計、メッシュ繊維間の穴が空気を通すし、通気性に優れています。伸縮性のあるソールは柔らかく柔軟で、長時間快適さとサポートを提供し、動きに負担がありません。【サイズ】26cm【品番】品番は不明です(amazon.co.jp)【状態】ほとんど使用感がございません。⭐︎フォロー割引⭐︎フォローしていただけましたら商品の値段に応じてお値引きさせていただきます。●2,000円以上→200円引き●5,000円以上→300円引き●7,000円以上→400円引き●10,000円以上→500円引き同サイズをお求めの方へ★↓↓↓#SSS_26その他色んなスニーカーも揃えております。AIRFORCE1(エアーフォースワン)AIRJORDAN(エアジョーダン)やAIRMAX(エアマックス)、LOW(ロー)MID(ミッド)HI(ハイカット)などたくさんございます。CONVERSE(コンバース)newbalance(ニューバランス)やPUMA(プーマ)そしてReebok(リーボック)！！などなどトレンド商品もございます。王道のNIKE(ナイキ)adidas(アディダス)オニツカタイガーなど2022モデルから春夏秋冬モデルやコラボなどの限定品、レアなものまで充実です！メンズ向けのかっこいい靴やレディース向けのかわいい厚底。ウィメンズ、ユニセックス、キッズなど流行のおしゃれシューズから、スポーツではランニングやジョギングだったりジム、フィットネス、バッシュなどいろいろなところでお使いいただけます。カラーは青(ブラック)赤(レッド)や白(ホワイト)の他に黒、黄色(イエロー)緑(グリーン)灰色(グレー)や白や黒！サイズも様々！管理番号#L05863イ0706



