非売品 ティファニー Tiffany Time book
非売品 ティファニー Tiffany Time book
ブランド名 Gvital
Tiffanytimebookティファニーの時計の歴史の本です。縦横24×厚さ4貰った際に1度開きましたが、その後自宅で保管しておりました。自宅保管の為神経質の方は御遠慮ください。
