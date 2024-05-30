8bitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller(新品)

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
【値下げ交渉には応じられません。】Switch、PCなどに対応した多機能プロコンです。2023年に正規店の通販で購入したものです。1度も使っていません。(新品)保証書やレシート等は梱包箱と一緒に処分しております。他にもゲーム関連のものを出品しておりますが、極力最安値を目指しています。宜しくお願い致します。ブランド:8BitDo接続性:ワイヤレスタイプ:ゲームパッド互換性:Mac,PC,Switchモーションセンシング:有カラー:Whiteワイヤレス接続:ブルートゥース#8bit#アルティメット#プロコン#Switch#新品#未使用#未開封
8bitdo ultimate 充電ドックを備えたBluetoothコントローラー、スイッチ用のワイヤレスプロコントローラー、Windows、およびsteam Deck (White)
