Paul Reed Smith custom24 です
商品名

Paul Reed Smith custom24 です
ブランド名 ポールリードスミス
特別価格 税込 83,700 円
在庫状況について


商品詳細

シリーズ···PRSPRScustom24です。製造年は2013年です10topではありませんがしっかり杢が出てます。丁寧に扱ってきましたので傷等も比較的少なく音もバッチリです。トラスロッドも左右しっかり効きます。金属パーツは年数なりに若干のくすみはあります。ストラップピンをシャーラーのロックピンに交換している以外はオリジナルのままです。（オリジナルのストラップピンも一応あります）後ろのストラップピンの横に5ミリ程の傷がありますので写真でご確認下さいそれ以外は裏側にバックル跡の小傷が多少あります。2012年の塗装仕様変更後の個体なので白化の心配は少ないかと思います。よろしくお願い致します。
