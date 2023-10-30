  • こだわり検索
ROSS D/P COMBINATiON
商品番号 U81768864252
ROSS D/P COMBINATiON
ブランド名 Uspare
2010年頃購入したエフェクターです。maidinUSAです。歪み方はMXRDistortion+の音に近く控えめです。Phaser部分はPhase90に近いと思います。当時、内部トランスからのリーク（漏電）があり、輸入代理店（神田商会）でリペア（トランス交換＆LED取り付け）した経歴があります。改造等、オリジナルに拘る方は、ご購入お控え下さい。オリジナルの箱は破損していて、裏に名前、電話番号記入していますので出品いたしません。ジャック内部クリーニング、通電動作確認しております。よろしくお願いいたします。
