23SS★DAGMAR ダグマーアメスリCONTRAST STICH トップス
商品番号 M48646849115
商品名

23SS★DAGMAR ダグマーアメスリCONTRAST STICH トップス
ブランド名 ウィムガゼット
特別価格 税込 1,950 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について

サイズ
数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

【DAGMAR/ダグマー】CONTRASTSTICHトップス　▼シーズン 2023SS\u2028▼参考定価21,560円▼カラーブラック\u2028▼サイズ（HP参照）S▼実寸サイズ（約cm）肩幅26身幅28着丈58▼商品詳細パットなしです。__________________________________________▼状態とても綺麗な状態です。__________________________________________▼注意事項※中古品のため返品、交換は対応できませんので商品画像、説明文をご確認いただきご納得いただける方のみご検討ください。※ご質問や気になる点等ございます際は、必ずご購入前にお願いします。※お値下げ不可でお願いします。
