週末限定値下げ中‼️種類···フェアウェイウッド14.5度【モデル】正規品 カスタムクラブ【ヘッド】ピンG425LST 14.5度 フェアウェイウッド ＃3【シャフト】フジクラ VENTUSBLUE6-S【長 さ】約43インチ【総重量】約325.0g【状態】中古(試打で数回使用した程度で良品です)【グリップ】ゴルフプライド【付属品】なし※ヘッドカバー、レンチ未付属。あくまでも中古品ですのであらかじめご了承の上のご入札お願いいたします。ノークレーム、ノーリターンでお願いいたします。他サイトでも掲載しておりますので、急に売り切れる場合がございます。ご了承下さい！
【週末特別価格】ピンG425LST/14.5度 ベンタスブルー6S (ベロコア)
