商品詳細
コムデギャルソンのベルトです。レザー部分に剥がれが有りますが、簡単な接着で直ります。殆ど市場に出ないのでかなりレアで、格好良いです。メンズなら穴も直し無く対応出来ると思います。この機会に是非。
コムデギャルソン レザー シルバー ストーン ベルト
