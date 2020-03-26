  • こだわり検索
コムデギャルソン レザー シルバー ストーン ベルト
商品番号 K70261268476
商品名

コムデギャルソン レザー シルバー ストーン ベルト
ブランド名 コムデギャルソンオムプリュス
特別価格 税込 3,822 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

コムデギャルソンのベルトです。レザー部分に剥がれが有りますが、簡単な接着で直ります。殆ど市場に出ないのでかなりレアで、格好良いです。メンズなら穴も直し無く対応出来ると思います。この機会に是非。
