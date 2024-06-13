ガボール　ブルドッグ　スパイクブルタイプ

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
以前…こちらにて購入した物です。本物、鑑定済みとの事で購入しましたが…コピー品だと思います。日数が経ってもガボール独特の燻しもなくマルカンのロウ付けが見当たりがないです。購入して一度も着用はしてません。タイプと言う事でご理解あるのみ宜しくお願いします。
