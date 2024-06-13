  • こだわり検索
ガボール　ブルドッグ　スパイクブルタイプ
商品番号 R63730515644
ガボール　ブルドッグ　スパイクブルタイプ
ブランド名 ガボール
特別価格 税込 3,330 円
以前…こちらにて購入した物です。本物、鑑定済みとの事で購入しましたが…コピー品だと思います。日数が経ってもガボール独特の燻しもなくマルカンのロウ付けが見当たりがないです。購入して一度も着用はしてません。タイプと言う事でご理解あるのみ宜しくお願いします。
