Fate/Grand Order Trailer’s Trail 4種＋特典他

【商品概要】１．Fate/GrandOrderTrailer’sTrailⅠ、Ⅱ、Ⅲ、EX４冊セット２．非売品特典他(１)収納BOX(２)アクリルボード(３)概念礼装ポスカ詰め合わせ(４)FGO冬祭り札幌会場限定アクリルキーホルダー【商品のコンディション】暗所にて保管しておりました。Ⅰ、Ⅱは未開封未読品、Ⅲ、EXは外装無し、ほぼ新品ですが、若干の傷みがございます。また、収納BOXにも若干の傷みがございます。一度人手に渡っているものですので、細かい傷、傷みが気になる方・完全な状態を希望の方は購入をお控えください。
