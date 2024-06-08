ENDER LILIES 数量限定版【PS4】新品未開封

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
ENDERLILIES:QUIETUSOFTHEKNIGHTSエンダーリリーズ:クァイータスオブザナイツ数量限定アートブック＆サウンドトラック付き【PS4】新品未開封BINARYHAZEINTERACTIVE日焼けや角潰れ、シュリンク破れも見当たらない美品かと思います。商品自体が希少なうえ、保存状態の良い新品未開封品なので、お値段の方ご理解いただければと。※プチプチ補強＋防水対策をして宅急便で発送。#ENDER_LILIES#エンダーリリーズ#PS4
