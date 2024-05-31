NiziU♡Take a picture♡WithU盤9形態 BOX トレカ

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
注⚠️マコちゃんのみ開封済Takeapicture/Poppin'Shakin'\u003cWithU限定盤\u003e全9形態ボックス付きマコちゃんペンの為、マコちゃんのみ開封してます。トレカはそのままお付けします♡その他メンバーは未開封です。ボックスも飾ったりせず保管していたのでとても綺麗だと思います(o^^o)※初期傷はご了承ください。［CD収録曲］M1：Takeapicture（コカ・コーラCMソング）M2：Poppin'Shakin'（ソフトバンク「NiziULAB」CMソング）M3:IAM※ソロジャケット＆ピクチャーレーベルの特別仕様※各メンバーver.トレーディングカード全3種の内1種ランダム封入※三つ折り歌詞ブックレット封入#NiziU
