ワンダースワン　ヘッドホンアダプター
商品番号 R97190923853
商品名

ワンダースワン　ヘッドホンアダプター
ブランド名 バンダイ
特別価格 税込 2,660 円
在庫状況 あり

商品詳細

WandarSwanヘッドホンアダプター問題無く動作しました。スレキズありますので写真でご確認下さい。A5サイズのダンボール箱で発送いたします。ワンダースワン本体は付属いたしません。
