エレファントカシマシ/the fighting men's chronicle…

商品詳細
こちらは正規品です。新品購入後、5〜10回程度観ました。出品迷っていますので、突然削除する可能性があります。この商品は大量に海賊盤が出回っておりますので、お気をつけください。ケースの形状、盤面の刻印で見分けられるようです。未開封品として出品されているものも、ゴールドのシールがないものが散見されます。おそらく偽物を再シュリンクしたものでしょう。海賊盤の拡散に加担しないよう、ご注意のほどよろしくお願いいたします。「エレファントカシマシ/thefightingmen'schronicleエレファントカシマシディレクターズカット」エレファントカシマシ/新井英樹/山下敦弘定価:￥5000#エレファントカシマシ#新井英樹#山下敦弘#CD・DVD
