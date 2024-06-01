Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton Strato

- ホーム
CustomShopEricClaptonStratoCasterFlipFlopRefマジョーラ超美品の出品を致します。元々コレクターの方が、保有していた限りなく未使用に近い状態です。年式は、2004年製でフェンダーカスタム·ショップ製エリック·クラプトンモデルとなります。国内某有名工房にてフリップフロップ(マジョーラ)カラーにリフィニッシュされた1本です。当方もコレクターの為、2~3ケ月に1回試奏する程度で、ワックスオイルで磨き上げハードケースで保管していました。従って、ネックはほぼストレート、フレットは9割以上、トラスロッドは触っておりません。あるとしたら多少の金属のくすみ·磨き上げた細かい拭き傷位でしょうか？数ヶ月前に島村楽器店において、メンテナンスを実施済みですので、ベストコンディションとなっております。重量は約3.7kgで平均的な重さではないでしょうか？付属品については、純正ハードケース·某大手楽器店の保証書(期限切れ)のみとなります。残念ながら認定証はありません。出品商品については美品ですが、人の手に渡った商品である事をご理解頂き、神経質な方はご購入をご遠慮願います。発送については、『ゆうパック170サイズ』を予定しております。尚、送料については、購入者様のご負担となりますので、ご了承願います。他のサイトにも出品している為、予告なく削除することが有りますのでご承知おき願います。追伸出品しているサイトは、メルカリ\u0026ヤフオクの2箇所のみとなっております。それ以外のサイトで、画像並びに商品説明等をコピーし安価で出品されておりますが、購入を検討中の方は充分注意願います。
