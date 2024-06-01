  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton Strato
商品番号 P44407545274
商品名

Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton Strato
ブランド名 フェンダー
特別価格 税込 105,000 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

CustomShopEricClaptonStratoCasterFlipFlopRefマジョーラ超美品の出品を致します。元々コレクターの方が、保有していた限りなく未使用に近い状態です。年式は、2004年製でフェンダーカスタム·ショップ製エリック·クラプトンモデルとなります。国内某有名工房にてフリップフロップ(マジョーラ)カラーにリフィニッシュされた1本です。当方もコレクターの為、2~3ケ月に1回試奏する程度で、ワックスオイルで磨き上げハードケースで保管していました。従って、ネックはほぼストレート、フレットは9割以上、トラスロッドは触っておりません。あるとしたら多少の金属のくすみ·磨き上げた細かい拭き傷位でしょうか？数ヶ月前に島村楽器店において、メンテナンスを実施済みですので、ベストコンディションとなっております。重量は約3.7kgで平均的な重さではないでしょうか？付属品については、純正ハードケース·某大手楽器店の保証書(期限切れ)のみとなります。残念ながら認定証はありません。出品商品については美品ですが、人の手に渡った商品である事をご理解頂き、神経質な方はご購入をご遠慮願います。発送については、『ゆうパック170サイズ』を予定しております。尚、送料については、購入者様のご負担となりますので、ご了承願います。他のサイトにも出品している為、予告なく削除することが有りますのでご承知おき願います。追伸出品しているサイトは、メルカリ\u0026ヤフオクの2箇所のみとなっております。それ以外のサイトで、画像並びに商品説明等をコピーし安価で出品されておりますが、購入を検討中の方は充分注意願います。
http://narcologia.ru/goods/sucrose159540.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/housekeeper103809.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/stage926897.html Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton Stratocaster NOS Masterbuilt by ...
Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton StratoEric Clapton Signature Stratocaster® | Artist Series | Fender ...
Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton Stratobutszo.jp - Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton Strato 価格比較
Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton StratoFender Custom Shop Artist Collection Eric Clapton Stratocaster ...
Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton StratoFender Custom Shop 2004 MBS Eric Clapton Stratocaster Master Built ...
Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton StratoFender Custom Shop Eric Clapton Stratocaster -Blackie- <フェンダー ...
Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton StratoFender Custom Shop Eric Clapton Stratocaster NOS Blackie ...
Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton StratoFender Custom Shop MBS Eric Clapton Stratocaster BLACKIE NOS Lace ...
Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton StratoEddie's Guitars|Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton Signature ...
Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton StratoFender Custom Shop MBS Eric Clapton Stratocaster Blackie Flame ...
Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton StratoEric Clapton Signature Stratocaster® | Artist Series | Fender ...
Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton StratoEddie's Guitars|Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton Signature ...
Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton StratoFENDER CUSTOM SHOP Eric Clapton Signature Stratocaster Journeyman ...
Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton StratoFender Custom Shop 1995 Eric Clapton Stratocaster Blackie (Black ...
Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton StratoFender Custom Shop MBS Eric Clapton Stratocaster Blackie by Todd ...
Fender Custom Shop Eric Clapton Strato

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru