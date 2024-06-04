  • こだわり検索
バックリボンブラウス
バックリボンブラウス
ブランド名 エイメル
amelのブラウスでカラーはブラックです。自宅で1回試着したのみですので未使用に近いです。●サイズ：身幅:44.5/肩幅:35.5/総丈:41.5/そで丈22.5●素材：綿●その他、注意事項：傷や汚れなどありませんが写真をご確認の上、中古品であるということをご理解いただきご購入をお願いします。
