90-00s old stussy skull tee

90-00s初期の紺タグMADEINUSA袖裾シングルステッチです。ステューシーでは珍しい霜降りのボディに、ラメラメのシルバーでスカルがプリントされた珍品。ステューシー定番のメキシカンなスカルでは無く、よりリアルなタッチのスカルが使われており、スケボーと薔薇が骨の代わりにクロスになってます。一見ステューシーらしくないですが、しっかりとオールドなのが優秀ですよね。カジュアルにストリートスタイルで合わすのもかっこいいですが、個人的にはレザーパンツやテーラードジャケットなどとパンクに合わせるのもおすすめ。Mサイズなのでオーバーな着こなしは出来ませんが、こちらはジャストめで着こなすのがcoolかと思います。お好きな方はこの機会に是非！ダメージというダメージはない比較的普通のusedコンディションです。古着慣れしてる方であれば問題ないかと思います。【サイズ】肩幅:47.5cm身幅:51cm着丈:62.5cm袖丈:19.5cm※usedなので多少の使用感、汚れ等ございます。※ダメージ、汚れ等見落としがあるかもです。ご了承下さい。#fashion#used#vintage#usedclothing#instafashion#ootd#古着#古着屋#ファッション#ヴィンテージ#구제#헌옷#빈티지#stussy#oldstussy#ステューシー#オールドステューシー#tee#tシャツ#90s#90年代
