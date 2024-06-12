  • こだわり検索
vintage biker leather globe
商品番号 E48191805030
商品名

ブランド名 ヴィンテージ
特別価格 税込 3,003 円
在庫状況 あり

商品詳細

即決◎フォロワーの方お値引き交渉承ります。ヴィンテージ/古着/バイカー/黒/ブラック/白/ホワイト/本革/レザー/皮ヴィンテージの手袋。レザー素材でしっかり暖かい。小物でバイカーを演出するギャップ感が新鮮。とても今の時代に合ったファッショナブルなグローブです。ご不明な点はお気軽にお聞きください。備考:数回使用品　商品ナンバー:#A_used#A_used02SIZE(平置き採寸)※ハイブランド品につきましては、査定をして頂いた上での出品を行っております。2000年代00’sY2Kテックフェアリーグランジモードスポーティアウトドア1990年代90’sテックモードデザイナーズインポートヒップホップストリートHIPHOPアメカジレトロ
