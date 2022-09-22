The Lord of the Rings ＆ The Hobbit

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
海外版ロード・オブ・ザ・リング（6枚組）海外版ホビット（3枚組）Blu-rayディスクのみの９枚セットです。パッケージ無し リージョン不明PC＆UHD対応Blu-rayプレーヤーでの再生確認済海外版4Kリマスターロード・オブ・ザ・リング三部作エクステンデッド・エディション（各2枚組）・ロード・オブ・ザ・リング・ロード・オブ・ザ・リング／二つの塔・ロード・オブ・ザ・リング／王の帰還 音声：英語フランス語ポーランド語 字幕：英語フランス語オランダ語スペイン語 ※日本語字幕なし・日本語吹替なし海外版4Kリマスターホビット三部作エクステンデッド・エディション（各1枚）・ホビット／思いがけない冒険・ホビット／竜に奪われた王国・ホビット／決戦のゆくえ 音声：英語フランス語 字幕：英語フランス語オランダ語スペイン語 ※日本語字幕なし・日本語吹替なしあくまで中古品ですのでご了承頂ける方のみご購入下さい。
