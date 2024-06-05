- ホーム
- エレキギターLegend LST-X
昔購入したエレキギターのレジェンドです。初心者向けとして販売されていたものなので使いやすいと思います。私は購入後すぐにベースに転向してまったので、ほとんど使っていません。Volume、TONEなどのツマミを黒いパーツに交換するなど独自アレンジしています。写真の通り、ソフトケースに入れてお送りします。十分に使えると思いますが、中古品ですのでご理解の上、ご購入下さい！送料が結構かかるので、値下げは難しいです。シリーズ···Legend
