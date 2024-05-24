PRS SE santana Black

- ホーム
商品詳細
長年使用していました。ヘッドにキズがあります、写真でご確認ください。中古品であることをご理解の上、ご検討よろしくお願いします。マーシャルのミニアンプ、シールド、ソフトケースをおつけします。ご購入後に、綺麗な状態に仕上げ梱包しますので発送までに2.3日程度いただきます。ご了承願ます。
