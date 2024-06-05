- ホーム
- Dresden ドレスデン ヴィンテージ 燭台
カール・ティーメ工房ロウソク立てキャンドルホルダードレスデン、カール・ティーメ工房のキャンドルホルダーです。花のブーケのような華やかな一品です。花びらの小さな欠けが、二つ合わせて7箇所ほどございます。大きな割れ欠けはございませんが、その他保管時の汚れございますので、ブラシなどで優しく水洗いして頂けると、綺麗になると思います。キャンドルホルダーの中に金彩の色移りございます。ドレスデンのキャンドルホルダーはなかなか出回らないので、とても希少な品だと思います。古いもので自宅保管のため、ご理解頂ける方に。サイズ底の直径 約11センチ高さ 約7センチ
