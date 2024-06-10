Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダック

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
アメリカの建築家、JohnHejdukが建築学校長を務めた私立大学クーパー・ユニオン(TheCooperUnion)の建築学部「TheIrwinS.ChaninSchoolofArchitecture」の1972年から1985年までに学んだ生徒たちの作品や成果を収録した作品集です。講師にRaimundAbraham,ElizabethDiller,PeterEisenman,SvereFehn,KennethFrampton,CharlesGwathmey,GeorgeHarrison,ToshikoMori,JunMurakamiなどの面々を擁したその教育を紹介しています。言語：英語サイズ：30.5×23cmハードカバー 351ページデザイナーや建築家だけでなく、教育者の方にもおすすめいたします。#建築雑誌#新建築#住宅#a+u#エーアンドユー#GAJAPAN#GAHOUSES#CasaBRUTUS#カーサブルータス#デザイン#Architecture#Design#Art#建築#設計#建築家#都市計画#アーキテクト#デザイン#MVRDV#ElCroquis#エルクロッキー安藤忠雄隅研吾妹島和世西沢立衛伊東豊雄坂茂HerzogヘルツォークRemKoolhaasSANAA新建築CDG表参道GYRE
