  • こだわり検索
ショッピングガイド
はじめてのお客様へ
ご利用ガイド
品質とサービス
コンシェルジュに相談
FAXでのご注文
Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダック
商品番号 S29195411252
商品名

Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダック
ブランド名 Svital
特別価格 税込 6,750 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

アメリカの建築家、JohnHejdukが建築学校長を務めた私立大学クーパー・ユニオン(TheCooperUnion)の建築学部「TheIrwinS.ChaninSchoolofArchitecture」の1972年から1985年までに学んだ生徒たちの作品や成果を収録した作品集です。講師にRaimundAbraham,ElizabethDiller,PeterEisenman,SvereFehn,KennethFrampton,CharlesGwathmey,GeorgeHarrison,ToshikoMori,JunMurakamiなどの面々を擁したその教育を紹介しています。言語：英語サイズ：30.5×23cmハードカバー　351ページデザイナーや建築家だけでなく、教育者の方にもおすすめいたします。#建築雑誌#新建築#住宅#a+u#エーアンドユー#GAJAPAN#GAHOUSES#CasaBRUTUS#カーサブルータス#デザイン#Architecture#Design#Art#建築#設計#建築家#都市計画#アーキテクト#デザイン#MVRDV#ElCroquis#エルクロッキー安藤忠雄隅研吾妹島和世西沢立衛伊東豊雄坂茂HerzogヘルツォークRemKoolhaasSANAA新建築CDG表参道GYRE
http://narcologia.ru/goods/marshal873880.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/Persia531488.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/waveform631417.html 古書古本 Totodo: EDUCATION OF AN ARCHITECT（ジョン・ヘイダック ...
Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダックジョン・ヘイダックの建築教育 John Hejduk| 建築の本、古本買取 建築 ...
Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダック2041739871 Education of an Architect John Hedjuk 編集ジョン ...
Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダックEducation of An Architect - 古本買取販売 ハモニカ古書店 建築 美術 ...
Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダック古書古本 Totodo: EDUCATION OF AN ARCHITECT（ジョン・ヘイダック ...
Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダック超特価sale開催！】 an of Education Architect ジョン・ヘイダック ...
Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダック2041739871 Education of an Architect John Hedjuk 編集ジョン ...
Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダックEducation of an Architect | 建築書古本 買取 - メルク堂古書店
Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダック古書古本 Totodo: EDUCATION OF AN ARCHITECT（ジョン・ヘイダック ...
Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダックJohn Hejduk研究2013 初期作品における創作態度とヨーロッパ的思想 by ...
Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダック2041739871 Education of an Architect John Hedjuk 編集ジョン ...
Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダックEducation of an Architect | 建築書古本 買取 - メルク堂古書店
Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダックジョン・ヘイダックの建築論｜Mask of Medusa John Hejduk| 古本買取 ...
Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダックジョン・ヘイダックの建築教育 John Hejduk| 建築の本、古本買取 建築 ...
Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダックヘイダックの値段と価格推移は？｜1件の売買データからヘイダックの ...
Education of an Architect ジョン・ヘイダック

この商品をチェックした人は、こんな商品もチェックしています

ワイルドストロベリー にはこのような商品もございます

narcologia.ru