- [美品]レア！GrassRoots G-A-68 the GazzetE 葵
商品詳細
ご覧いただきありがとうございます。GrassRootsG-A-68です。theGazzetE(ガゼット)のギタリスト葵モデルのエントリーモデルです。廉価版とはいえ、さすがはGrassRoots。丁寧な作りをしています。変形ギターですが、ボディバランスやネックジョイント等、よくできています。ほとんど使用感のない美品で、ネックはストレート、フレットは最も減っているところでも9割以上は残っています。大人気モデルですが、現在は生産終了しています。大変貴重なギターで、綺麗な状態を入手したい方はぜひこの機会にどうぞ。写真のものがすべてになります。美品ですが、中古品ということをよく御理解頂いてからのご購入をお願いします。疑問点などございましたら、お気軽にどうぞ。
