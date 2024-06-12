  • こだわり検索
The Symphony Orchestra \u0026 Its Instruments
商品番号 V13865765722
商品名

The Symphony Orchestra \u0026 Its Instruments
ブランド名 Vswirl
特別価格 税込 7,380 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

TheSymphonyOrchestra\u0026ItsInstrumentsSvenKruckenberg著サイズ約31.5x24x2.5cm1997年発売洋書オーケストラと歴史作曲指揮者の成り立ち、指揮はどのように発展したか楽器についてなど大きく3つのセクションに分かれています。写真や図面とともに詳細な歴史と説明がされている本です。音楽を学ばれている、また興味がある方に。比較的状態は良い方ですが、経年品、古本となります。外装にスレやキズございます。（写真10枚目）自宅保管品をご理解いただける方のみ購入下さい。#ハードカバー書籍整理オーケストラ音楽楽器
