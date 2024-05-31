PS5　\u0026　Switch（SDカード付）

タイトルにある通りセットでの出品になります。PS5は半年、Switchは3年程使用しているので中古品になります。以下に商品の詳細を書きますのでご了承の方がご購入下さい。もうゲームをやる時間がなくなりましたのでお譲りさせて下さい。 ・PS5デジタルエディション型はCFI-1100Bhです。外観には目立った傷や汚れはありません。もちろん動作にも問題はありません。お送りの際に初期化致します。ネットでの購入のため保証書はありません。内容物は全てあります。・任天堂Switch（32GSDカード付）2019年に購入した恐らく初期のSwitchです。動作面は本体、ケーブル、ドッグなどには問題ありません。ただ、赤と青のjoyコンが両方ともスティックが正しく動きません。故障していると思います。なので使用するには別付のコントローラーかJoyコンを買うか治すかになります。私は別付のコントローラーで使用していました。自分の使用していたコントローラーで良ければお譲りします。コントローラーは画像を見て下さい。PS5に比べて年月も経っているので細々した傷などもあります。ついでSwitchも欲しかったという人向けです。説明書などは無いです。内容物は（本体、ドッグ、hdmiケーブル、電源ケーブル、不良joyコン、joyコンストラップ）です。もちろんいわくつきのSwitchなのでSwitch分の料金は安く設定してます。ご購入の際は詳細をご理解の上ご購入下さい。値下げはお受けできません。確認したいことや何かご質問があればいつでもお受け致します。以上を踏まえました上で、何卒宜しくお願いします。



