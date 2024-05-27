  • こだわり検索
60’s Vintage EPレコードケース 2個Set
商品番号 T58805811339
商品名

60’s Vintage EPレコードケース 2個Set
ブランド名 Tvital
特別価格 税込 10,120 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

購入時についていたEPもそのままお渡ししますが、レコードの状態の確認は行なっておりません。今回はセット販売のみとさせていただきます。古い商品ですのでご理解ある方のみ、ご検討下さい。#レコードケース　#７インチ#レコード#レコードボックス
60’s Vintage EPレコードケース 2個Set

