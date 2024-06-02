- ホーム
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- 美術品
- 陶芸
- 河井武一作 紫釉 茶碗 共箱 茶道具
商品詳細
河井寛次郎の甥、河井武一作の紫釉茶碗になります。河井武一らしい鮮やかな赤色が綺麗な作品です。横幅 約14cm 高さ 約7cm#河井寛次郎#河井武一#民藝#茶道具#その他の茶碗商品はこちら
河井武一作 紫釉 茶碗 共箱 茶道具
河井武一作 紫釉 茶碗 共箱 茶道具
