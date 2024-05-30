ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
商品詳細
【商品】未使用1989年 MLBオークランドアスレチックスワールドチャンピオン記念ベルトバックルヴィンテージ•ナンバー961/10000MADEINUSAヴィンテージ品です。未使用品ですが、多少の汚れや錆がある場合があります。バックルのみとなります。納得の上でご検討宜しくお願い致します。#JSCL1984
未使用 1989年 MLB オークランドアスレチックス ベルトバックル
