- ホーム
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- タレントグッズ
- ミュージシャン
- the GazettE 初期パーカー
theGazettE 初期 ロゴパーカーBLACKMORAL数回LIVEで着用した後、洗濯し保管しておりました。使用感は若干ありますが、目立った汚れはありません。紐の一部のみ若干ほつれがございます。（写真4枚目）猫を飼っておりましたので、気をつけておりますが、神経質な方はご遠慮下さい。
