【廃盤】The Cheserasera「1st デモ」　夜も消えない
【廃盤】The Cheserasera「1st デモ」　夜も消えない
ご観覧ありがとうございますthecheseraseraのバンド名が「昼行灯」だった頃の1stdemoCDになります収録曲は以下になります「夜も消えない」きみがすき花の色風吹かずでくの坊11月購入希望の方はコメントなどなしにそのまま即購入ください。宜しくお願い致します。
