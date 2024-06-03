- ホーム
- >
- おもちゃ・ホビー・グッズ
- >
- 楽器/器材
- >
- アンプ
- >
- VOX AC15HW1X
VOXのAC15HW1Xです。ハンドワイヤード仕様です。型番末尾Xなのでアルニコブルー搭載モデルです。コロナ禍以降使用機会がなかったので出品いたします。全体的に使用感あります。コントロールパネルの中央付近に目立った傷があります。社外製カバー付属します。
