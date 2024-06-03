  • こだわり検索
VOX AC15HW1X
商品番号 R60185161768
商品名

VOX AC15HW1X
ブランド名 ヴォックス
特別価格 税込 31,777 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

VOXのAC15HW1Xです。ハンドワイヤード仕様です。型番末尾Xなのでアルニコブルー搭載モデルです。コロナ禍以降使用機会がなかったので出品いたします。全体的に使用感あります。コントロールパネルの中央付近に目立った傷があります。社外製カバー付属します。
