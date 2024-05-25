- ホーム
- レディース
- トップス
- Tシャツ/カットソー(半袖/袖なし)
- witty_vintage ウィッティ ヴィンテージ ティシャツ
祐天寺にあるwitty_vintageにて購入。色の組み合わせが可愛いティシャツです。7月のティシャツフェア初日にゲットしたもののどうしても私の肌の色と相性が悪く試着のみで着用しないまま保管です。1980年代と記憶しています。ポリ50%、コットン50%ヴィンテージですのでダメージはあるものの大きなものは見当たらず状態は購入時と変わりません。サイズが合えば男性の方にも是非！古着にご理解ある方にお譲り出来ましたら〜⭐︎身幅50㎝着丈65㎝#6ロク#naticavintage#torovintage#Ronherman#ジャクソンマティス#ヴィンテージ#古着
