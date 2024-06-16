  • こだわり検索
ラルフローレン　ポロシャツ　レディース　L170/96A ホワイト　ビッグポニー
ラルフローレン　ポロシャツ　レディース　L170/96A ホワイト　ビッグポニー
ブランド名 ポロラルフローレン
こちらはラルフローレンレディースポロシャツ、お色は白でビッグポニーが紺色、サイズはL170/96Aです。平置き採寸でもご確認ください。特に目立った傷や汚れはありませんが、あくまで中古品ですので神経質な方はご遠慮ください。普段着やゴルフ、乗馬などのスポーツにもいかがでしょうか？平置き採寸肩幅39身幅48着丈62
