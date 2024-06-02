  • こだわり検索
*未使用*ショルダーバッグ 斜めがけ 赤 えんじ色 ガンチーニ ナイロン
商品番号 H83232161111
商品名

*未使用*ショルダーバッグ 斜めがけ 赤 えんじ色 ガンチーニ ナイロン
ブランド名 Hsmall
商品詳細

深い赤（えんじ色）のショルダーバッグです。内側が水色でかわいいです。ショルダーは長さ調節可で、斜めがけもできるので両手が空いて楽チンです。秋の旅行シーズンにオススメ♪底鋲つきで底が汚れにくいです。バッグ部分のサイズ横約21cmマチ約10.5cm高さ約14cm内側と外側にファスナーつきポケット各1個内側にファスナーなしポケット2個未使用のため目立った汚れ等はなさそうですが、保管時のシワや内側の布に少し変色が見られます。自宅保管であることをご理解いただける方のみご購入をお願いします。#ショルダーバッグ#赤#ナイロン#斜めがけ#未使用#水色#ポケット#旅行#秋#まとめ買い歓迎素材...ナイロンカラー...レッド種類...その他ショルダーバッグ
