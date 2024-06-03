  • こだわり検索
PINGドライバー G425 L S T
種類···ドライバー【商品状態】新品購入し、10ラウンド程使用しましたがシャフト等が合わなかった為この度出品致します。詳細は写真をご確認ください。中古品であることをご理解いただける方のみ、ご購入をお願いいたします！【付属品】◾️純正レンチ◾️ヘッドカバー付■タイプ男性用■利き手右利き■クラブ種別　ドライバー■メーカー名　ピン■商品名　G425LST10.5°■発売年2020■シャフトpingtour173-75S■シャフト材質カーボン■フレックスS
PINGドライバー G425 L S T

