- ホーム
- >
- インテリア・住まい・小物
- >
- カーテン/ブラインド
- >
- のれん
- >
- みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)
返品・交換について
お気に入りに追加
お気に入り追加済
商品詳細
沖縄八重山みんさー織青地に虹？波？のような模様が織られています。草木染め・藍染・手織購入したまま使用せず長期保管していた品物です。◆サイズ◆ 幅82.5㎝ 長さ125.0㎝紙箱入り
http://narcologia.ru/goods/stair299000.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/voiceless369059.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/flight946028.html
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
http://narcologia.ru/goods/stair299000.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/voiceless369059.html
http://narcologia.ru/goods/flight946028.html
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652
みんさー織 のれん あざみ屋 未使用 R0652