- インテリア・住まい・小物
- ベッド/マットレス
- すのこベッド
- シングルサイズ用 すのこ 国産ひのき
商品詳細
4年前に買って今まで使っていましたが、不要になったので出品致します。国産のヒノキのすのこです。サイズはシングルサイズです。折りたたむと布団を干せます。特に気になる汚れはないですが、気になる方はご遠慮下さい。猫を一匹飼っております。
