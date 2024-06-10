【美品】バンクシー★Girl with a Balloon

■商品詳細■バンクシー：2018年に少女と赤い風船を描いた作品が高額落札されるや、額に仕込まれたシュレッダーで突如細断。瞬く間に世界中で報道され、話題をさらいました。日本では、バンクシー作品と思われるネズミの絵が発見されると、大手メディアやSNSで拡散、認知度が上がりました。しかし創作活動の全貌や動機など、その真相が分かる者は依然少なく、謎に包まれた存在です。この作品は、\"GirlwithaBalloon\"と呼ばれるもので、36/150番目のリトグラフ版画となります。■基本情報■【商品名】バンクシー \"GirlwithaBalloon\"【サイズ】54×75cm■状態■新品です。■配送や梱包に関して■新品の段ボールを使用し丁寧に梱包して発送します。■お得情報■フォロー割、リピート割、おまとめ割を承りますので、詳細はプロフィールを御覧ください。☆★☆★☆★☆★☆★☆★☆★☆★☆★☆★☆★☆★☆★☆即購入OKコメント順ではなく、早いもの勝ちです。種類...リトグラフ・石版画



