EPIPHONE エピフォン Les Paul standard レスポール
商品番号 X44706046360
商品名

EPIPHONE エピフォン Les Paul standard レスポール
ブランド名 エピフォン
特別価格 税込 19,362 円
在庫状況 あり

在庫状況について


数量：

ご購入前にご確認ください(商品・ブランドボックスについて)

返品・交換について

お気に入りに追加

お気に入り追加済

商品詳細

ご覧いただきありがとうございます。即購入歓迎！２４時間以内に発送致します。他販路でも同時出品しておりますので、なくなり次第、削除させていただきます。ご購入いただく前にプロフィールを必ずご確認下さい。発送はプチプチで厳重に包み、専用のダンボールに入れてお送り致します。【状態】フレット：8〜９割程度ネック：ストレートピックアップ：サビ無しブリッジ：サビ無しボディ：目立った傷や汚れなどない美品になります。ピックアップガードは付属しておりません。あくまで中古品となりますのでご理解いただいた上でご検討下さい。動作確認、簡易清掃済み。#EPIPHONE#エピフォン#LesPaulstandard#レスポール#エレキギター#レスポールスタンダード
